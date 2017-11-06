UMC LEAD | UMC LEAD 2018 Speaker: Margaret Gillikin

Original Posting At https://umclead.net/umc-lead-2018-speaker-margaret-gillikin/



Margaret’s talk: From Dreams to Reality: Generate Buy-In and Support for Your Ministry Vision with Existing Local Church, District and Conference Leaders.

Rev. Margaret Gillikin is the Superintendent of the Trinity District, Rocky Mountain Conference. This district covers 55,000 square miles of southeastern Colorado (the size of Pennsylvania) and includes primarily rural farming/ranching communities, several mountain tourist-economy towns and multiple prison-economy towns across the area. Post-industrial Pueblo is the area’s population center (100,000). Prior to becoming a DS, Margaret served churches in Colorado, Wyoming and Wisconsin in a variety of settings. She has served in conference leadership both as a pastor and lay person, is a frequent speaker for UMW events and has devoted much of her community work to affordable housing needs. Margaret’s MDiv is from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary. She also holds an MA from the University of Denver in Applied Communication and Alternate Dispute Resolution. Her BA in International Relations and Voice Performance is from Mount Holyoke College. Margaret is passionate about missional engagement as a means of cultivating hope and bringing transformation to hurting churches and the communities they serve. Her unofficial title of “Fun Fairy” began as a RMC Cabinet function, but she delights in bringing fun, play and ease to every community she connects with including this one!

