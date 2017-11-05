This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/11/05/the-week-ahead-34/



This week, we will continue the study of the book of Romans and share more thoughts.

Below are some questions for reflection.

Romans 8:1-11

* How does Paul summarize his letters so far? How can you be delivered from the struggle? On what condition can these promises be yours? What do your actions reveal to people around you about your identification with one of the groups?

Romans 8:12-17

* Who empowers the Christian to live a holy life? What does each Christian have in common with Jesus Christ? Do my thoughts and the way I spend my time match up to what I believe God wants me to do with my life?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

*Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.