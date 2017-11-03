SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE TRUTH THAT SETS YOU FREE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/11/the-truth-that-sets-you-free.html



When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison I would traverse the famed Bascom Hill on my way to classes. One day I walked past the Law School and noticed something that surprised me. There, engraved in stone on the corner of the building, were these words, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. — John 8:32”. I thought how nice it was for them to include a verse from Scripture. My conclusion was that if I go to that school I will gain this truth that will set me free.



Being a new Christian at the time, my curiosity got to me. I wondered in what context this verse was said, and by whom. I looked it up and found that Jesus was the one speaking and it was to a group of believers. John 8:31 and 32 (RSV) says, “Jesus then said to the Jews who had believed in Him, ‘If you continue in My Word, you are truly My disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free’.”



Dr. Os Guinness, in a video called “What If Jesus Had Never Been Born?”, stated that “Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Brown were all [originally] explicitly rooted in the Christian faith, and many of them with very open desires to spread and share the Christian faith, and their mottos show it. The most common motto in all the American universities is, ‘The truth shall set you free,’ but many people forget that that came from Jesus.”



True freedom comes from knowing Jesus Christ and continuing in His Word.



— Rev. David T. Wilkinson

