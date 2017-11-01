This Day With God | The Law and the Fall

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/11/01/the-law-and-the-fall/



There is a paradox that Paul expresses within the passage Romans 7:14-25. He tells us that he wants to act a certain way but ends up doing the opposite. Paul points out two spiritual laws at work in verses 21-24. There is the law of God that is holy, just, and good. Then there is the opposite law that Paul calls the law of sin which the human race is under because of Adam’s fall in the garden.

Even though there was the fall in the garden and there is always an internal spiritual war inside our soul just like Paul writes about in today’s passage between good and evil, we can have hope for the future because of what Jesus Christ has done on the Cross.

We can be optimistic because one thing is for sure and creates true joy for the future and that is by accepting Christ as Savior, things only get better. The negative past is washed away, the joy of the present is highlighted, and the future is brighter each and every day.

At times, we may feel like a round peg trying to fit into a square hole but fortunately, Jesus died on the Cross to smooth out the edges so that the law of God can reign in our life. With Christ, we are prepared for this world, can make an impact, and then are assured of fitting in to our forever home with Him.

This day with You Lord, we pray to trust You more with all our heart. Your Word is the truth that cleans our past and sets a new path to a glorious future. Free our minds from the negatives of this world so that we can better serve You. There will be good times and bad times but in all times, You will be there with us because of our Savior Jesus Christ. Amen.