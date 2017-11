Original Posting At https://davidfwatson.me/2017/11/04/the-christian-mind-part-3-knowing-who-you-are-in-christ/



If you’d like to read the first two installments of this series, you can click here for part one and here for part two. The church has always faced ongoing pressure to adapt itself to the preferences, morals, and worldview of the broader cultures within which it has existed. I’ve said before that reading Resident Aliens:…