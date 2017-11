Original Posting At https://davidfwatson.me/2017/11/06/the-biggest-problem-with-being-human-or-lets-talk-about-sin/



When I was a grad student, I taught world religions in a community college. The way I approached the topic was to say that each major religion offers a particular diagnosis of the greatest problem with the human condition. Likewise, each religion provides a solution to this problem. For example, take the Four Noble Truths…