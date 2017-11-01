Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Stay Calm and Collie On – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/11/stay-calm-and-collie-on-review.html



Stay Calm and Collie On









by

Lane Stone





A Review





A pet spa, a British matron, and a collection of characters that are enamored with Elvis Presley all contribute to a great mystery and a fun story.





The story takes place in Lewes, DE, a small coastal town sitting at the lower reaches of the Delaware River. New to town is the proprietor of Buckingham Pet Palace – and it is her employee Henry that is found dead in the store’s delivery van. The case seems to focus on the dogs that Henry is transporting back to their owners – but there is more. The many references to other cozy mysteries and art history woven into the story may for a great setting for a murder mystery.





The police chief was not a lover of dogs, but he would need the help of Sue Patrick, Lady Anthea Fitzwalter, and the other members of the Buckingham Pet Palace staff if this murder was to be solved.





If you like dogs, if you like Elvis, if you like British slang, you will like this cozy mystery. I can only hope that Lane Stone will be creating more novels set in Lewes, Delaware.

______________

This review is based on a free electronic copy provided by the publisher for the purpose of creating this review. The opinions are mine alone.















