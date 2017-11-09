SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | SPIRITUAL FITNESS

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/11/spiritual-fitness.html



Prayer is to the soul what exercise is to the body. A man who is in good spiritual shape does two things: (1) He consistently eats the nutritious diet of the Scriptures and (2) he consistently spends time in aerobic kneeling. (It’s also known as prayer.) These two elements must go together. A marathon runner not only trains efficiently but also eats correctly. Both enable him to have physical endurance. The same is true in the Christian life… Without a diet of Scripture and an exercise routine of prayer, you’ve got nothing. You can’t finish the Christian marathon without them. In fact, you can’t even begin.



— Steve Farrar in “UMMen Magazine”, Spring 1999

#4212