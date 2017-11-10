SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | SEEKING GOD’S WILL

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/11/seeking-gods-will.html



“Paul and his companions traveled throughout the region of Phrygia and Galatia, having been kept by the Holy Spirit from preaching the word in the province of Asia.” (Acts 16:6 NIV)



We don’t know how the Holy Spirit told Paul that he and his companions should not go into Asia. It may have been through a prophet, a vision, an inner conviction, or some other circumstance. To know God’s will does not mean we need to hear His voice. He leads in different ways. When seeking God’s will, (1) make sure your plan is in harmony with God’s will; (2) ask mature Christians for their advice; (3) check your own motives — are you seeking to do what you want or what you think God wants? — and (4) pray for God to open and close the doors as He desires.

— from “The Life Application Study Bible”

