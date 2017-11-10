SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | SEEKING GOD’S WILL

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/11/seeking-gods-will.html
“Paul and his companions traveled throughout the region of Phrygia and Galatia, having been kept by the Holy Spirit from preaching the word in the province of Asia.” (Acts 16:6 NIV)
We don’t know how the Holy Spirit told Paul that he and his companions should not go into Asia. It may have been through a prophet, a vision, an inner conviction, or some other circumstance. To know God’s will does not mean we need to hear His voice. He leads in different ways. When seeking God’s will, (1) make sure your plan is in harmony with God’s will; (2) ask mature Christians for their advice; (3) check your own motives — are you seeking to do what you want or what you think God wants? — and (4) pray for God to open and close the doors as He desires.
Comments
James R. Cowles says
My wife and I did all the above, with the following result:
In the late 80s, believing that “God’s will” was for me to return to school, get a PhD in English lit, and teach lit in college, we pulled up stakes, decamped to Boston (I had been accepted as a PhD student at Harvard), and I began work on my doctorate. I finished my dissertation at Exeter College, Oxford. That whole time was a time of absolutely black, at times suicidal, depression. I very nearly turned my wife into a widow.
My advice: leave “God’s will” the hell alone. Either that or let God get Himself a NEW WILL. “Presume not God to scan; the proper study of Mankind is Man” — Alexander Pope