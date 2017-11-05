Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Twenty-Second Sunday after Pentecost

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/vIJmgo4ccfQ/scriptures-and-prayer-for-twenty-second.html



Old Testament: Joshua 3:7-17 or Micah 3:5-12

Psalter: Psalm 107:1-7, 33-37 or Psalm 43

Epistle: 1 Thessalonians 2:9-13

Gospel: Matthew 23:1-12

___

Your steadfast love endures from age to age, O living God, for un Christ you tenderly care for your people. Instruct us in your way of humble service, that we may imitate his saving deeds who humbled himself for our salvation and is now exalted with you in splendor for ever and ever. Amen.