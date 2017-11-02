This Day With God | Refining in His Timing

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/11/02/refining-in-his-timing/



Always be glad because of the Lord! I will say it again: Be glad. – Philippians 4:4

Touched upon in the post “The Law and the Fall” are two opposite laws that Paul explains. One is the law of God that is holy, just, and good. Then there is the opposite law that he calls the law of sin which the human race is under because of Adam’s fall in the garden.

Every day, we get hit with so many negatives and it is a battle to control our thought life but with Christ, there is hope because there can be refining in His timing. We can overcome and live a life that is pleasing to God.

Some ideas that might help with our attitude and thought life is to start or end the day with uplifting positive music like this one: Live Like That by Sidewalk Prophets. This will allow your thoughts to have a better chance to get in the right frame of mind as you start the day or retire for the evening. Then each day, you will be ready to show the world the love God has shown you in Christ.

Another idea for the end of each day is to write out a sentence or two on something good that happened or why the day was amazing. Think about what you are looking forward to tomorrow. Even though there is an internal spiritual war inside our soul between good and evil, we can be optimistic. With Christ by our side, the Holy Spirit will make it possible for the law of God to be in control and there are no limits to what can be accomplished.





