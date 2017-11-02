UM & Global | Recommended readings: Filipino UMC and violence in the Philippines

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/11/recommended-readings-filipino-umc-and.html



The United Methodist Church in the Philippines has often had a prophetic stance toward social issues, along with an evangelical emphasis on revival.

Perhaps the most significant social/political issue in the Philippines currently is the government’s use of “extra-judicial killings” as part of a war on drugs. The phrase indicates the killing of Filipinos by police and military units without a trial. The United Methodist Church, along with other Christian groups in the Philippines, has criticized these killings as a means to target the poor and indigenous groups, whether or not they are involved in drug use or the drug trade.

The issue is also connected to larger issues of the treatment of indigenous people, the implementation of martial law, and violent conflict in the Philippines. A related story is violence against Lumad indigenous people, an issue which United Methodists have also been involved in addressing.

To get a sense of how significant this issue is for the Philippines and the Filipino UMC, here’s a rundown of articles about the Filipino UMC protesting government actions in the last six months:

July 11, 2017: Filipino deaconess: ‘Resistance is a gift’

July 27, 2017: United Methodists decry Mindanao martial law

August 30, 2017: Filipino United Methodists protest teen’s death

September 7, 2017: UM deaconess responds to Philippine extrajudicial killing crisis

September 15, 2017: Filipino United Methodists help refugees fleeing violence

September 22, 2017: Filipinos protest on martial law anniversary

October 12, 2017: Philippines United Methodists decry government killings