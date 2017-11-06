Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (Nov. 5/All Saints’ Day) Athens First UMC

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/11/pastoral-prayer-nov-5all-saints-day.html







[All Saints’ Sunday is the annual day on the church calendar where we remember those of the faith who have gone before us. We read nine names of our members during the prayer time, lighting a candle and ringing a bell after the reading of each name. (See names below.) We also lighted a tenth candle in memory of others who have enriched our lives and helped us to become more like Christ. Notice in the picture above that the word “Alleluia” is conveniently below the ten candles. We sing, “Alleluia” for all of the saints who have gone before us and who are now with God in glory. Here is the link of the sermon.]









We are heirs of a wonderful annual tradition in the church to observe All Saints’ Sunday, which is a time for us to remember and give thanks for those in our congregation who have passed away since last year’s All Saints’ Sunday.

All Saints Sunday has two very important dimensions. On one level, it’s a time for us to continue the grieving process. On another level, it’s a time for us to remember that we are surrounded by what the bible describes as a great cloud of witnesses and to hold fast to the promise and assurance that one day all of God’s people will be reunited in God’s glorious kingdom.

As the Roll of the Victorious is read, our hearts are full of thankfulness as we remember and honor these dear loved ones. Their names are printed alphabetically in the bulletin.

Family and friends of each loved one are invited to stand as their names are read. You may be seated after the bell for your loved one is rung.

O God, we lift up to you these saints by name, who have faithfully lived and died:

Virginia Belsho

Kathryn Ellis

Donald Gilmore

Carolyn Grippa

Betty Hawlk

Miriam Henderson

Jean MacKinnon

French McCormick

Virginia McNabb

We will light one more candle this morning. It is in loving remembrance of all others who have blessed us in so many loving ways. Thanks to their Christ-like example, we have a stronger faith and a closer walk with God. We haven’t said their names aloud, but we say their names silently now in our hearts. Let us remember with grateful hearts all those whom we have loved. Their lives brightened and changed this world.

God holds all of us in his great arms of mercy. Let us offer a prayer of thanksgiving for all the saints who have gone before us:

Almighty God, we thank you for all the saints who have faithfully lived and died and who are now with you in your glorious kingdom. We especially thank you for those we have just named and for how they have been a blessing in our lives. We also pray for family members who have made a special effort to be here in worship today to remember their loved ones. Remind us that you are our loving shepherd who comforts us, especially when we have heavy hearts.