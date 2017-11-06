Naked Alien | Parable of the Coffeeless

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/11/parable-of-coffeeless.html



My Kingdom is like this:



Ten people got in line outside the Apple store the day before, waiting to get ahold of the new iPhone X as soon as it came out. Five of them were foolish, and five were smart.



The foolish had coffee in paper-cups, but the wise had large thermoses full of coffee. It was cold and damp – a long and unpleasant ordeal. At midnight, there was a faceless shout: “Is that a Genius moving about in the store?” Awakened, the people who had come prepared poured themselves more revitalizing coffee for they needed a lift. But the fools had already drank all their coffee. “Please.” they begged the five smarter friends, “Let us have some of your coffee.” “No.” they were told, “If we do that, then none of us will have enough to stay awake the rest of the night. There’s an all-night coffee-shop down the street. If you hurry, maybe you can be back in time.”



While they were gone on their java-run though, the store-doors opened. Only as many people were allowed in as there were phones available, and the doors started to close. Coffee in hand, the foolish five ran up to the door: “Let us in! Let us in!! We’ve been in line all night, and were just gone for a moment!!! Don’t you remember us?” But the Genius replied, “No, I don’t.”



Stay woke therefore, for the day and the hour are shrouded in mystery.



