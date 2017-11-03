UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 11/03/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/11/news-and-notes-from-amd-110317.html
NYT disability series: rare diseases
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/26/opinion/my-orphan-disease-has-given-me-a-new-family.html
–
DMC Fall 2017 newsletter, Mental Health ministries
http://conta.cc/2gUGLdP
–
Journey to disability
http://www.rootedinrights.org/my-journey-to-rejecting-ableism-and-embracing-disability-identity/
–
Vatican conference on inclusion
https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2017/10/20/vatican-conference-explores-ways-welcome-people-disabilities-parish-life/
–
Academic accessibility (includes AMD’s goals on seminaries)
https://stephenkuusisto.com/2017/10/30/the-awp-academic-creative-writing-and-the-disabling-ethic-of-higher-ed/
–
What happened to you?
https://themighty.com/2017/10/responding-to-what-happened-to-you-as-a-person-with-a-disability/
–
Measures of maturity in ministry
http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/10/universal-mature-ministry-criteria.html
–
DMC grant reports
https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/ministry/report17.html
Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.
Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.
Leave a Reply