UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 11/03/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/11/news-and-notes-from-amd-110317.html


NYT disability series: rare diseases
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/26/opinion/my-orphan-disease-has-given-me-a-new-family.html

DMC Fall 2017 newsletter, Mental Health ministries
http://conta.cc/2gUGLdP

Journey to disability
http://www.rootedinrights.org/my-journey-to-rejecting-ableism-and-embracing-disability-identity/

Vatican conference on inclusion
https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2017/10/20/vatican-conference-explores-ways-welcome-people-disabilities-parish-life/

Academic accessibility (includes AMD’s goals on seminaries)
https://stephenkuusisto.com/2017/10/30/the-awp-academic-creative-writing-and-the-disabling-ethic-of-higher-ed/

What happened to you?
https://themighty.com/2017/10/responding-to-what-happened-to-you-as-a-person-with-a-disability/

Measures of maturity in ministry
http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/10/universal-mature-ministry-criteria.html

DMC grant reports
https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/ministry/report17.html

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook

