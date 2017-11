Original Posting At http://simplysherriwilliams.blogspot.com/2017/11/moments-precious-moments.html



We’ve been having a tough time of it lately. We’ve had issues here and there and some struggles too. This week I’ve spent time concentrating more on my DD and it’s been fun. We went on an amazing adventure yesterday and then spent the evening snuggled up on the couch watching TV while we waited on the little ghouls to ring the door bell. It wasn’t our usual Halloween but it was a nice