Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: Making your own weather

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-making-your-own-weather/


I have come to the frightening conclusion that I am the decisive element. It is my personal approach that creates the climate. It is my daily mood that makes the weather. I possess tremendous power to make life miserable or joyous. I can be a tool of torture or an instrument of inspiration, I can humiliate or humor, hurt or heal.

― Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

What are you noticing about the climate you typically create for yourself?

for Mindful Monday

Photo credit: “stormy weather,” greg westfall, 2010.

