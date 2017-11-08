Thoughts From The Heart On The Left | Mid-Week Stewardship Thought

A Grace-Filled Life

Being a Biblical Steward

Do you know the difference between being an institutional steward and a Biblical steward? The institutional steward looks at his church as an institute with a budget and needs to be met and a place where he can be served. Then he tries to “give his share” and “do his part” while complaining if his needs are not met. The Biblical steward, on the other hand, looks at the gifts God has given him. He gives according to the blessings he has received, not to fulfill an obligation. He seeks to discover the gifts God has given him and uses them in whatever way he can in service to fellow believers and others. Usually the steward who is busy using his gifts finds that his own needs are met in the process of helping others.

God has chosen us to be His own. He has made…