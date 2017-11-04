the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | Kevin Watson and Scott Kisker on Band Meetings

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/kevin-watson-and-scott-kisker-on-band-meetings/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kevin-watson-and-scott-kisker-on-band-meetings


What is a band meeting and what is its purpose? In this video, Scott Kisker and Kevin Watson share the why behind their recent book, The Band Meeting: Rediscovering Relationship Discipleship in Transformational Community.

Throughout the book they explore several of the models for small groups that churches are currently pursuing, and help us see why our current models often fail in achieving sustainable spiritual growth and discipleship. They also survey the historical movements of Methodism that used bands as a catalyst for deep transformation. In doing so, they demonstrate that this approach to discipleship is time-tested and has a proven track record.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service