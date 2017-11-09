Naked Alien | Jesus Wept

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/11/jesus-wept.html



Jesus wept…



I don’t want to leave you in the dark,

Nor leave you alone and confused –

You need not so grievously grieve,

As do those who live without hope.



But still,

Jesus wept…



He died and we die;

And yet he lived beyond,

And we shall live as well.



And yet,

Jesus wept…



He wept for a friend who died

Thinking that it was the end.

He wept for women he loved,

Who thought their brother

Dead beyond hope of life.



And so,

Jesus wept:

For sorrow;

For joy;

For them;

For us all.



First we die to self,

Then we die to earth,

Then we truly live,

Within his fullness.



Jesus wept

That we may know true love.

Let us encourage each other –

A baptism of cleansing tears.



