the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Naked Alien | Jesus Wept

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/11/jesus-wept.html


Jesus wept…

I don’t want to leave you in the dark,
Nor leave you alone and confused –
You need not so grievously grieve,
As do those who live without hope.

But still,
Jesus wept…

He died and we die;
And yet he lived beyond,
And we shall live as well.

And yet,
Jesus wept…

He wept for a friend who died
Thinking that it was the end.
He wept for women he loved,
Who thought their brother 
Dead beyond hope of life.

And so,
Jesus wept:
For sorrow; 
For joy;
For them;
For us all.

First we die to self,
Then we die to earth,
Then we truly live,
Within his fullness.

Jesus wept
That we may know true love.
Let us encourage each other –
A baptism of cleansing tears.

~ Tiwago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service