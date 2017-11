Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/thoughtfulpastor/2017/11/02/donald-trump-honorable-man/



If Donald Trump had been an honorable man, he would have been exactly what the country needed. Perhaps the most significant casualty will be Christianity. He would have brought in wise and creative people who would say, “This system is stuck. I’m going to unstick it and help it regain its vitality” and “this regulation […]