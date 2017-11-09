This Day With God | Great Value in Starting New

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/11/09/great-value-in-starting-new/



But Christ has shown me that what I once thought was valuable is worthless. Nothing is as wonderful as knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. – Philippians 3:7-8

Grace received because of Christ and the Holy Spirit in you adds great value to your life. It is worth more than anything in the world because you then start new with freedom, peace, and the courage needed to face any challenge as you step ahead.

This day will be amazing because with God, we can sincerely believe that each obstacle will be overcome and enthusiastically act upon each task until completion; celebrating progress throughout each day by praising Him.

As the song Holy Spirit by Francesca Battistelli recommends, welcome God’s Spirit inside. Be aware of God’s presence and experience the glory of His goodness.





