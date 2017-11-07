Defining Grace | Free Advent 2017 Graphics for Worship and Social Media

Advent is fast approaching. And as you prepare your sermons, schedule all of the extra Christmas events, look for the nativity costumes, and hope to see your family once or twice in December, let me ask you:

Have your made any plans for design and promotion?

Advent and Christmas Eve are great times for outreach. We all know that. But a huge roadblock for many pastors is having the time, tools, and skills to create a cohesive set of images for use in worship and on social media.

That’s where I come in! I have created a full set of images you can use at your ministry to promote Advent on social media and carry that visual theme into worship as well.

Like in previous years there are multiple options included in the pack, so you can select the set that works best with your plan. In addition, because this year’s graphics feature an illustration of Advent candles, each option has a full set of images that develops over the course of Advent.

Check some examples out below: