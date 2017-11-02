Naked Alien | For My Yoke Is Light

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/11/for-my-yoke-is-light.html



Jesus spoke to those who followed him, and to those who were just curious: “The religious authorities are Biblical experts. Listen to what they say – but do not emulate them, for they are dead-weight. They make life harsh and burdensome for people, but they don’t lift even a finger to help them, comfort them, care for them! They make a big public show about their devotion to God and to the Law to appear “holy”. They lust after, and are addicted to, fame, power, and status.



But you – you are not to be like them. Jesus is your Master; not the Bible or the interpreters of the Bible. God is your Father/Mother; not a religious “brand”. Live your life as a small-group facilitator rather than as an “expert”.



The “important” people – the politicians, the celebrities, the religious leaders – are YOUR servants; not the way we have it now. All who praise themselves shall be humbled, while those who are humble shall be praised.



