Thoughts From The Heart On The Left | “Follow Me”

Original Posting At https://heartontheleft.wordpress.com/2017/11/04/follow-me/



This will be on the back page of the 5 November 2017 (22nd Sunday after Pentecost, Year A) bulletin for Fishkill United Methodist Church. We will be celebrating All Saints Day this Sunday.

All Saints’ Day is not normally associated with Methodism (see Who Are Your Saints?). But when you consider that tradition and experience are as important to our faith as Scripture and reason, it makes sense that we think about those who walked this journey before us.

Our saints are the ones who showed us the way through their work and their efforts; their lives exemplified their faith.

The Israelites only entered the Promised Land when the faith leaders took the Ark of the Covenant before them into the River Jordan, stopping the flow of the river and allowing the people to cross.

The religious and political leaders of Jesus’ time put on a great show but were never willing to go beyond the show. They found it very easy to set the rules and tell others what to do but were unwilling to do it themselves. Jesus’ leadership model was unlike anything they had ever seen; it was about taking on tasks rather than telling others how to do them. Our saints were the ones who took on the tasks so that our journey with Christ was possible.

Do I tell people how to come to Christ or do I, through my life, my words, my deeds, and actions, show Christ so others can find Him?

On this day, we remember those who through their words, actions, thoughts, and deeds earned the title “good and faithful servant.” In the coming years, will we be the saints remembered? ~~Tony Mitchell