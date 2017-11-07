This Day With God | Find Your Treasure

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/11/07/find-your-treasure/



For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. – Matthew 6:21

What God gives is a plan for life that is a treasure and the more you lose ourselves in this plan, the more passion we will have.

An idea pointed out in the post “Peace and True Life” is to find treasure as you gather positive thoughts, pictures, and sounds desired by the Spirit. These diamonds in the rough will fuel your actions revealing to those around you that you are a part of a group that follows Christ.

Some ideas that might help with our attitude and thought life is to start the day with uplifting positive music. Your thoughts will have a better chance to get in the right frame of mind as you take on the challenges of the day. If yesterday was a rough one, find a treasure like this song called Diamonds by Hawk Nelson to get the momentum going in the right direction.





