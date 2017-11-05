pastor jenny | Exploration!

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/JenniferKaySmith/~3/BGpf_ncB0AE/exploration.html



I got to speak at Exploration this morning for closing worship. I’ll be processing it for a few days. But what an experience. I felt my call into ministry at Exploration 2000 in Dallas, Texas. To be invited back to share this morning was surreal.

It’s always odd when the things we’re digging into and working through in our own life so deeply resonate with other people. That’s the icing on the cake.

It’s like we’re working away at all the things we do with our eyes to the ground and then every once in a while, we stop, pause, breathe and look around. We realize there’s all these other people walking very similar journeys to us. It’s such a breathe of fresh air.

To my young adult friends who are in deep discernment about where God is calling them, I’m praying with you. For quiet and confident wisdom in the midst of the fear. You’re not alone. You are worthy of this call.

Feeling stuck? Message me – pastorjenny@marysvilleumc.org or find me on Facebook. We’re with you!