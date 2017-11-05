From The Pew | Covenants….The Ties That Bind

Original Posting At https://fromthepewblog.com/2017/11/04/covenants-the-ties-that-bind/



They say numbers don’t lie but I always like to be sure. I will share these with you because they are important to the blog today. “There are 929 chapters in the Hebrew books of the Bible (“Old Testament”) and 260 in the New Testament. (bibletruths.com)

Contained somewhere in all these chapters are little gems that seldom make their way to the pew. As usual here is Merriam’s view on that.

Definition of gem:

1 a :jewel

b :a precious or sometimes semi precious stone cut and polished for ornament

Using “b” and changing it just a little, you might say shamelessly to make my point, I read it as such. A precious nugget of knowledge when found and understood becomes an ornament on the tree of knowledge. Rather hokey but I’ll go with it. Today’s blog will look at some covenants that shaped the faith. For us in the pew there is a lot here we pass over when we just read the words. Let’s start with the word covenant.

covenant definition. “Literally, a contract. In the Bible, an agreement between God and his people, in which God makes promises to his people and, usually, requires certain conduct from them. In the Old Testament, God made agreements with Noah, Abraham, and Moses. Of the covenants found in the Pentateuch or Torah or the first five books of Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy:”(Wikipedia)

The Noahic Covenant is unique in applying to all humanity.

While the other covenants are principally agreements made between God and the biblical Israelites.

One other from the Old Testament we will consider because it illustrates a conditional covenant.The Mosaic covenant (named after Moses), also known as the Sinaitic Covenant (named after the biblical Mount Sinai), refers to a biblical covenant between God and the biblical Israelites, including their proselytes.

Exodus 19:5–8

5 Now therefore, if you will indeed obey my voice and keep my covenant, you shall be my treasured possession among all peoples, for all the earth is mine; 6 and you shall be to me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’ These are the words that you shall speak to the people of Israel.”7 So Moses came and called the elders of the people and set before them all these words that the Lord had commanded him. 8 All the people answered together and said, “All that the Lord has spoken we will do.” And Moses reported the words of the people to the Lord.

In Exodus chapter twenty we find the Ten Commandments. Many believe they are the very foundation for the law God gave to Israel (see vs. 3-17). Of the ten laws, four apply directly to God and six to man’s responsibility to man, vs. 3-8, 12-17, respectively). Nine of these laws are found in the New Testament with attendant spiritual amplification (Rom. 13; Jas. 2).

Covenants are important in our biblical readings and studies because they are a record of certain promises God has made to his people.Some of His promises are to all people, and some are limited to Israel.

“The conditional covenant mentioned in Scripture is the Mosaic Covenant; the blessings it extends are contingent upon Israel’s adherence to the Law. The unconditional covenants mentioned in the Bible are the Abrahamic, Palestinian, and Davidic Covenants; God promises to fulfill these regardless of other factors. The general covenants mentioned are the Adamic, Noahic, and New Covenants, which are global in scope.”

(compellingtruth.org)

Again, why are these covenants so important? They are God’s direct communication with man and all of God’s promises are based on who He is and His plan for the world. Next we turn to the covenant that we today live under. We are God’s people and the God we serve desires to be reconciled to all his people.

‘We find in the Old Testament that covenants made with God were traditionally ratified with the blood of an animal sacrifice. (Genesis 15:8-18; Exodus 24:1-8) We also find in the New Testament that the New Covenant was also ratified with sacrificial blood. Hebrews 10:29 calls the blood of Jesus the “blood of the [new] covenant,” which sanctified us and so has made us holy. Jesus mentioned the New Covenant during his last meal with his disciples. The cup of wine represented “the new covenant in my blood.” (Luke 22:20). The blood of Jesus, which is the blood of the New Covenant, was poured out for us at His crucifixion and ratified the New Covenant.” (compellingtruth.org)

We can see past the pain of the resurrection and understand all the more “how precious was the blood” when we understand this New Covenant…..The Christian view of the New Covenant is a new relationship between God and humans mediated by Jesus which necessarily includes all people, both Jews and Gentiles, upon sincere declaration that one believes in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior…..and the people said AMEN!

Next week in the pew…God Bless

Life is Good……..jk

Reference Material –compellingtruth.org- bibletruths.com- Wikipedia