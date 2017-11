Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/church-leader-podcast-episode-36-caring-for-your-soul-part-1/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=church-leader-podcast-episode-36-caring-for-your-soul-part-1



This week, we sat down with Rev. Peter Ferguson to talk about his non-profit organization, Day 7. Based in Nashville, Tennesee, Day 7 focuses on clergy health and well-being.

You can learn more about Day 7 here.