Seedbed | Breaking Free From the Slavery of Your Old Self

November 3, 2017

Colossians 3:9-10

9 Do not lie to each other, since you have taken off your old self with its practices 10 and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator.

CONSIDER THIS

Have you realized there are at least two versions of you? Today’s text references these two versions as the “old self” and the “new self.” Another way of stating it would be the false self and the true self. The false self is the image of ourselves that we manage to cobble together over time to generate a sense of identity and self worth (or not). The new, or true, self is the image of God alive or waiting to be awakened in our inmost being.

Real Christianity is the journey from the old or false self to the new or true self. Until we embark on this journey we are destined to live a lie. Isn’t this what the text is saying?

Unfortunately, most people live most of their lives mostly unaware of any of this. Lying to one another does not mean telling untruths to each other, rather it means projecting an image of yourself to other people that simply is not true. Most people do not intend to do this. They can’t help it. One’s outward image is a direct projection of their inward sense of identity and when this identity is built on things that are not true (i.e. anything other than the image of God), their outward image lies about who they most deeply are.

We have all known people whose outward physical appearance is a marvel to behold. So often, people who focus great energy on their outward appearance believe their value as a person is directly related to their appearance. As a result, some of the most physically attractive people in the world are the most deeply insecure about their appearance. Worse, they often believe they are unattractive. The internal lies drive them to, in effect, create an external image they can’t even believe themselves. Similarly, many financially wealthy people live from the lie of scarcity at the core of their sense of self. No matter how much they accumulate it will never be enough.

The old or false self creates the conditions known as slavery. We become ensnared by the lies we believe about ourselves and those lies enslave us to “practices” whereby we try to convince ourselves and others that the direct opposite is true of us. In other words, the reason we spend so much of our energy trying to prove our value to others is because we have believed the lie of our own worthlessness. The tragic irony is despite all the good we may do to prove our worth to others, in the end, we only did it to prop up our broken false self.

This old or false self must be taken off, deconstructed, crucified, dead and buried. This only happens when we dare to believe the gloriously beautiful truth about ourselves. We are created in the image of God. We are deeply known by God and we are profoundly loved by God and because God loves us we are, in fact, lovable and worthy of love. This is true not because of anything we do or don’t do or who we are or aren’t but because of who God is and what God has done. This is what it means that we “have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator.”

The knowledge we are being renewed in is this:

The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” Romans 8:15

To repent means to renounce the lies of the old or false self and walk into one’s new or true self. It happens as we believe and are renewed in the knowledge of God and the Gospel which is this: I am no longer a slave to fear. I am a child of God.

If you’ve got five extra minutes, get to a quiet and private place, kneel on the ground, click on this link and let this song wash over you. (It makes for a good “new practice” in the pre-game warmup).

THE PRAYER

Abba Father, we thank you for your son, Jesus, who is the image of the invisible God, the exact representation of your being. Thank you that I am created in his image. Reveal to me the lies I have believed about myself. Give me the courage to renounce them and the grace to run from them into the truth of who you are. I want to be renewed in knowledge in the image of my creator. We pray in Jesus name. Amen.

THE QUESTIONS

How do you relate to this notion of the old, false self and the new, true self? Are you aware of your false self? Have you discovered how deep it goes and how difficult it is to root out? What do you think the next steps look like on this journey of being renewed in knowledge in the image of your creator?

