Sunday's Child | Asking for Justice or Fearing It, a Reflection on Amos 1:1-2; 5:14-15, 21-24

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/11/asking-for-justice-or-fearing-it.html



Amos is preaching about what Israel did wrong to deserve the judgment that God had imposed. Scholars disagree on when Amos was doing his prophecy but agree that whether he was writing before or after the monarchy period, this warning of judgment was and is relevant. Amos tells (warns?) them that if they expect to be with God and for God to be gracious to them, then they need to to try to be good, to try to be just. Big well-furnished sanctuaries are not sufficient. God wants more even that big financial outlays and really great music. Rather, what God is looking for is our being just. Which is more difficult–giving more money to the church or being what the church ought to be?