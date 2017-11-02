Defining Grace | 51: Preparing for and Preaching Advent – An Interview with Rev. Katie Z. Dawson – Art of the Sermon

Original Posting At http://defininggrace.com/aots/051/
Guest: Rev. Katie Z. Dawson – Lead Pastor, Immanuel United Methodist Church (Des Moines, IA)
General Topic: Advent
Introduction to Katie (2:09)
Philosophy of preaching (3:54)
Current events and preaching (4:54)
Advent planning and preparation (7:03)
Planning chronologically (9:19)
Getting in the Advent spirit (11:07)
Katie’s ideal schedule (13:12)
Opportunities and challenges of preaching advent (16:33)
Keeping Advent fresh (18:05)
All Earth is Waiting – Katie’s new Advent book (19:30)
Advent is about the future too (23:46)
Most challenging communication experience (26:03)
Easter or Christmas Eve (27:29)
Impactful communicators (28:51)
Recommended books and resources (29:36)
How to follow Katie (31:17)
Links to things mentioned in the episode
- Salvaged Faith (Katie’s Blog)
- All Earth Is Waiting by Katie Z. Dawson
- All Earth Is Waiting: Devotions for the Season by Katie Z. Dawson
- Immanuel United Methodist Church
- Divinity School | Vanderbilt University
- Art of the Sermon Episode 1: The Blessing and Challenge of Preaching Advent – An Interview with Rev. Magrey deVega
- Songs for Christmas | Sufjan Stevens
- Classical Christmas (Spotify Playlist)
- Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas
- The Text This Week
- Awaiting the Already: An Advent Journey Through the Gospels by Magrey deVega
- Michael Williams
- The Third Plate: Field Notes on the Future of Food by Dan Barber
- Wendell Berry
Reaching out to our guest
SalvagedFaith.com (Katie’s blog)
@PastorKatie (Twitter)
