Defining Grace | 51: Preparing for and Preaching Advent – An Interview with Rev. Katie Z. Dawson – Art of the Sermon

Guest: Rev. Katie Z. Dawson – Lead Pastor, Immanuel United Methodist Church (Des Moines, IA)

General Topic: Advent

Introduction to Katie (2:09)

Philosophy of preaching (3:54)

Current events and preaching (4:54)

Advent planning and preparation (7:03)

Planning chronologically (9:19)

Getting in the Advent spirit (11:07)

Katie’s ideal schedule (13:12)

Opportunities and challenges of preaching advent (16:33)

Keeping Advent fresh (18:05)

All Earth is Waiting – Katie’s new Advent book (19:30)

Advent is about the future too (23:46)

Most challenging communication experience (26:03)

Easter or Christmas Eve (27:29)

Impactful communicators (28:51)

Recommended books and resources (29:36)

How to follow Katie (31:17)

SalvagedFaith.com (Katie's blog)

@PastorKatie (Twitter)

An interview with Andrew Root – Author, Theologian, and Professor at Luther Seminary (St. Paul, MN)

