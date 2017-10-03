BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | YMI425 – New Testament Intensive

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/youth-ministry-institute/ymi425-new-testament-intensive/
Course Dates: October 17 – December 15, 2017
New Testament Introduction provides youth pastors with an overview of the historical background, the New Testament books, and New Testament theology so that they can apply the teachings of the New Testament to their ministry with students.
Required Materials: (1) Eugene Peterson, Eat this Book: A Conversation in the art of Spiritual Reading (Eerdmans, 2006); (2) Walter Elwell and Robert Yarbrough, Encountering the New Testament: A Historical and Theological Survey (Encountering Biblical Studies) 3rd Edition (Baker, 2013)
This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.
Price: $600.00
Brian Russell
Brian D. Russell (Ph.D) serves as Professor of Biblical Studies and Dean of the School of Urban Ministries at Asbury Seminary. His most recent book (re)Aligning with God: Reading Scripture for Church and World (Cascade 2015) interprets the Bible as a guide for the mission of the Church. Brian has worked with the Youth Ministry Institute for over a decade and is passionate about inspiring and coaching others to become compelling and confident communicators of the Bible’s good news for the world.
Dr. Russell received his Ph.D. from Union Presbyterian School of Christian Education in 2002, a Masters of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in 1994 and Bachelor of Arts for the University of Akron in 1991. He teaches the Old Testament and New Testament Core Theology courses for the Youth Ministry Institute.
To see a full list of YMI instructors, including other services offered by the Youth Ministry Institute, visit www.yminstitute.com.
Leave a Reply