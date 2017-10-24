This Day With God | Will is More Important than Skill

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/will-is-more-important-than-skill/



For He has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son He loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins. – Colossians 1:13-14

The post “Instrument of Righteousness” was about yielding to God and using this as the catalyst to ultimate victory in life. On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate yourself in yielding to God’s will and being used as an instrument of righteousness?

You have a role to play because you have will and will is more important than skill. Choose to be on God’s side for He is always right.

In the song My Victory by Crowder, one point made is how the Cross which was meant to kill was used to bring victory for you and me. To step ahead, let us think about what the enemy uses to attack us with. Let us think about ways to turn it against the enemy and use as a means to bring victory to many lives today.





