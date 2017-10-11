the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

United Methodist Insight | What Religion Does This Meme Represent?

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/what-religion-does-this-meme-represent/


The Rev. Morgan Guyton says it’s blasphemous to claim that Christianity is about standing and kneeling at “right times,” and here’s why.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service