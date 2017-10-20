SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | WE NEED EACH OTHER

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/we-need-each-other.html



“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:24-25 NIV)



Within the body of Christ we need to be intentional about the seeds we sow, about how our behavior with friends should be preparing us for service out in the world. We need each other to draw us out of our self-centeredness. We need others to hold us accountable, to be like a mirror to help us see our lives and our doing of our faith more clearly. We need each other for mutual encouragement, to push further into serving the world than we might if left alone.



— James C. Howell in “Your Are the Hands of Christ”

