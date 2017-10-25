Reflections on the The Word and World | We all need encouragement

Original Posting At http://dscotthagan.blogspot.com/2017/10/we-all-need-encouragement.html



It was just the boys and I for dinner the other night, so we pulled into a fine dining establishment. It is one of those with a drive-through and is perfect for three hungry guys. As we were standing at the counter placing our order, a dozen employees to our left all shouted something at the same time. When it happened a few minutes later I asked an employee, standing nearby, to explain. She said they shout together whenever someone working the drive-thru has a big order come through, as a way of encouraging each other. I loved it!

Maybe we need more shouting in church, rallying around people as a way of encouragement. We are all in need of encouragement. We are a community of women and men following Jesus. Following is not easy. We need the encouragement. I am reminded of that quote from a few weeks ago: Be aware, every person you meet is fighting a great battle.

We should rally around the parents of small children and the parents of teenagers. And teenager with parents. They all need encouragement!

We should rally around those facing illness. We should rally around those in helping professions who go to work everyday to deliver healing.

We should rally around educators, and workers, and anyone who goes to work to make a difference, great or small. We all need the encouragement.