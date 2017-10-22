Beguine Again | Waiting on the World to Change

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/waiting-on-the-world-to-change/



I wanted to tell you about my friend Tanya Marlow’s new book Those Who Wait. It gives new life to some of the stories in Scripture. Remember Sarah who laughed at the idea of having a baby in her nineties? Remember Isaiah who spoke God’s truth and called his people to redemption? Remember John the Baptist, who pointed the way to Jesus? Remember Mary? They’re all here with voices as clear as if they live today.

They knew about waiting. Waiting is one of the hardest things God ever asked humans to do. I know about waiting. I’ve been waiting for the world to change for a long time. Waiting for a world to let me have a place in it. Waiting for everyone else like me to have what they need–a place to live, food to eat, a way to contribute.

If you’re waiting for something, you don’t need to wait alone.