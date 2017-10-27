UMC LEAD | UMC LEAD 2018 Speaker: Samantha Lewis

Original Posting At https://umclead.net/umc-lead-2018-speaker-samantha-lewis/



Twitter: @SamwiseLewee

Instagram: @samanthalinae

Sam’s talk in a tweet: “After feeling brokenness in being closeted, I have found hope in the love of God’s people in Alabama and California.”

Sam Lewis is an associate pastor appointed to Los Altos United Methodist Church in Los Altos, CA. She is a 2012 graduate of Candler School of Theology at Emory University and an ordained an elder in The United Methodist Church. At Candler, she fell in love with the practice of worship, noting that in the chaos of life we can sometimes get lost, but the weekly practice of communal worship gives us consistency, community, and centering in our daily walk. Her favorite liturgical season is Advent but she has an appreciation for all the seasons of the church. Sam is a lover of San Francisco Giants baseball, roller derby, and the liturgical calendar.

