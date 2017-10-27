UMC LEAD | UMC LEAD 2018 Speaker: Matthew Kelly

Original Posting At https://umclead.net/umc-lead-2018-speaker-matthew-kelly/



Twitter: @matthewlkelley

Instagram: @matthewlloydkelley

Matt’s talk in a tweet: “A story about a natural disaster, toxic behavior, a dark night of the soul, key lessons on leadership, and new understandings of hope.”

Matt Kelley serves Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN. He recently completed a DMin at Candler School of Theology where he explored how congregations engage in communal interpretation of violent texts in scripture. Outside of church, Matt can be found chasing around his three kids, Kate, Claire, and Jonah, reading, playing guitar, drinking coffee, and experimenting with barbecue recipes.

