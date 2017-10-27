UMC LEAD | UMC LEAD 2018 Speaker: Allyssa Green

Original Posting At https://umclead.net/umc-lead-2018-speaker-allyssa-green/



Allyssa’s talk in a tweet: “What’s on the dash:an exploration of identity and intersections.”

Allyssa is a seminary student. She plans to pursue God’s calling on her life as ordained clergy serving marginalized populations paying specialized attention to individuals with disabilities. She hails from Jonesboro, Georgia. Prior to beginning her studies at Gammon, Allyssa earned a masters’ degree in special education from Georgia College and State University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wesleyan College. She is the eldest child of Curtis and Patrica Green, sister to Tiffany Bowen. Allyssa has a background in mental health and developmental disabilities. She has worked as a classroom teaching serving students in low incidence populations and served as the special needs ministry coordinator at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. While a student at Wesleyan, Allyssa served as a servant leader through the Wesleyan disciples program as well as present of the Wesley Foundation and on the Council for religious life amongst a host of other activities in religious life and social justice. She is a member of Andrews Chapel UMC where the Rev. Donald K. Reesis pastor. She attends Impact UMC, where Rev. Olu Brown serves as Lead Pastor. Since leaving Wesleyan Allyssa continues to serve as a Methodist Ambassador. Allyssa also served on the Disability Ministries Committee of the United Methodist Church.

