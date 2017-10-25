Beguine Again | ‘Twas All Hallows Eve ….

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/twas-all-hallows-eve/



… after Clement Clarke Moore‘s “Twas the Night Before Christmas …

‘Twas All Hallows’ Eve, and all through the house

Every creature was stirring, even our pet mouse

Oh the pumpkins were carved with very great care

In the hope that trick-or-treaters soon would be there

The children were agitated, not one in her bed

As visions of sweet treats danced in their heads

Dad and I in our costumes and me with my cap

Had settled by the door listening for the first rap

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter

We sprang to our feet to check on the matter

We threw open our door to offer sweet stash

While witches flew by, all glitter and flash

And the moon on the rise and the dark ground below

Gave lustre and bluster to ghosts on the go

And then what to our startled eyes should appear,

But a miniature ballerina among goblins, one bear

Now, Alice! Now Ernie! Now Jimmy! Now Chris!

Come little Tony, big Brandy and Trish

To the top of the stairs, don’t any one fall …

Now dash away dash away dash away all

Happy Halloween to all who celebrate! xo

And that’s it for my contribution to Halloween this year! Wishing you many sweets and no cavities.

©2010, poem and photograph, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved