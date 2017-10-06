the MethoBlog

Allan R. Bevere | Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: Hatched and Matched on the Same Day

Born in same hospital, on same day. Now they’re married

From Associated Press
October 03, 2017 2:07 PM EST

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at the same hospital in Taunton, about 40 miles south of Boston.

The two grew up in communities a few miles apart before meeting through mutual friends in high school.

Gomes says she and Bairos figured out they were born on the same day “pretty early on” when they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner’s permits.

She says it was love at first sight.
Source

