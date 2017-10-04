United Methodist Insight | Time to Topple the False God

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/views-from-a-ridge/time-to-topple-the-false-god/
America worships a false god – the gun – and it’s time topple the idol that has received too many human sacrifices, writes Cynthia B. Astle
musings of the methodist world
Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/views-from-a-ridge/time-to-topple-the-false-god/
America worships a false god – the gun – and it’s time topple the idol that has received too many human sacrifices, writes Cynthia B. Astle
Leave a Reply