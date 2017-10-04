the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

United Methodist Insight | Time to Topple the False God

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/views-from-a-ridge/time-to-topple-the-false-god/


America worships a false god – the gun – and it’s time topple the idol that has received too many human sacrifices, writes Cynthia B. Astle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service