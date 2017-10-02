Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | There is always something

Original Posting At https://pastorbluejeans.wordpress.com/2017/10/02/there-is-always-something/



I woke up this morning wishing that it was not Monday. I was tired and really just wanted to stay in bed and enjoy a quiet day of solitude. When I finally went downstairs to grab a cup of coffee and turn on Espn, I was overwhelmed with what I was hearing.

Espn, for me, is a place to go to get away from the reality of the world. It is a place of mindless entertainment and I am okay with that. This morning, however, it was not to be a safe refuge. I began to hear about the shooting in Las Vegas and I soon found myself overwhelmed with a feeling of hopelessness.

Soon my “How long Lord?” was answered with a “How Long Larry?”

Matthew West’s song, Do Something, began to resonate in my heart. There seems to be no words at moments like this and I have no salve to make this all better. However, what I do know is that I have to do something and you can as well.

Pray. This is our first response to disaster. Call on God. Call loud and call often.

Give Blood. There is always a shortage. I just signed up to donate at an upcoming local blood drive. Red Cross has places listed near you.

Talk. Reach out to someone and talk about what is going on in our world and while you are it…LISTEN…really listen. People need to be heard.

It is not much but that is a start. See where God takes it from there!

Peace!