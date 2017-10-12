Sandpiper's Thoughts | There are Two Ways

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/10/there-are-two-ways.html



Inspired by Psalm 1





There are two ways

to live a life.

One way leads to blessings;

the other to lifelessness.





Blessed are those

who turn their ears to God,

who do not listen to the distractions

that would lead them away,

who do not follow the tempting voices.





Blessed are those

who walk the path of righteousness

who stand with those who serve

who sit in God’s communion.

These will find life.





These will find a life

nourished by God’s presence.

Their work will bear fruit

and their lives will not wither.

In all they do, God will shine.





Those who choose the other way,

the way of sin and pain,

become like dust, blowing in the storm.

They are not rooted in God,

so they are tossed in the wind,

barren and alone.





There are two ways

to live a life.

and on different days,

I find myself on different paths.

I pray, dear God,

that you lead me in the way

that leads to life,

even when I stray.





I pray, dear God,

that you,

and, if you allow it, I,

can shine a light

in the darkness,