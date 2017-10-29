This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/29/the-week-ahead-33/



This week, we will continue the study of the book of Romans and share more thoughts.

Below are some questions for reflection.

Romans 7:7-13

* How does Paul show that the law and sin are not identical? How are they related? How does this passage show that you do not attain holy living by trying to keep rules?

Romans 7:14-25

* What paradox does Paul experience (See Gal. 5:17)? What explanation and answer does Paul find to his struggle to please God by keeping the law of God? How can we overcome and live a life that is pleasing to God?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

*Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.