This Day With God | The Week Ahead

This week, we will continue the study of the book of Romans and share more thoughts.

Below are some questions for reflection.

Romans 5:12-21

* What do you learn here about sin and death? Which comes first? What is the free gift? How can you move from the reign of sin and death to the reign of life?

Romans 6:1-11

* What is the theme of this section? What experiences have all Christians shared with Christ? What does the Christian know and what difference does this knowledge make?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

