This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/08/the-week-ahead-31/



This week, we will continue the study of the book of Romans and share more thoughts.

Below are some questions for reflection:

Romans 4:13-25

* To whom is the promise (See Gen. 12:1-3, 7) made? On what does it depend? What about Abraham’s faith needs to be true of your faith?

Romans 5:1-11

* What are the consequences of justification by faith? In what three things are you to rejoice? What has caused you to rejoice recently? What have been the results? How can you worship God for His love to you today?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

*Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.