This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/01/the-week-ahead-30/



This week, we will continue the study of the book of Romans and share more thoughts.

Below are some questions for reflection:

Romans 3:21-31

* Since legal obedience cannot make one acceptable to God, what will? Who takes the initiative in providing a way to be justified? On what conditions is a person justified? In view of God’s way of righteousness, what happens to your pride and boasting? Why?

Romans 4:1-12

* How does Abraham receive right standing with God (See Gal. 3:6-18; 4:21-31)? Why can’t Abraham boast before God or claim his due? How does this way of righteousness affect your attitude toward God? Toward good works?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

